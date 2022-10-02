MILC Platform Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (MLT)

MILC Platform (MLT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One MILC Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MILC Platform has a total market capitalization of $14.66 million and $359,766.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069917 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10688622 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MILC Platform

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,050,000 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO.

Buying and Selling MILC Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

According to CryptoCompare, "MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. "

