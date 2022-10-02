MimbleWimbleCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $326.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $13.04 million and $326.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00006243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,220.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00272938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00141984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00724489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.74 or 0.00602398 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,867,441 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

