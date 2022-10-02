MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) One Day Trading Volume Hits $81,822.00

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $81,822.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,201.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00274863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00141774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.16 or 0.00729946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00604735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.80 or 0.00604174 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000892 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps.MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.