MIR COIN Trading Down 8.8% This Week (MIR)

MIR COIN (MIR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,332.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,174.32 or 0.99922249 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063644 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00064171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00081468 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN (CRYPTO:MIR) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2020. MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIR COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain. Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

