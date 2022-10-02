MiraQle Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (MQL)

MiraQle (MQL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One MiraQle coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiraQle has a market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $46,108.00 worth of MiraQle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MiraQle has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MiraQle Profile

MiraQle’s launch date was June 30th, 2020. MiraQle’s total supply is 1,999,925,196 coins. MiraQle’s official website is miraqle.io. MiraQle’s official Twitter account is @MIRAQLE_MQL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiraQle

According to CryptoCompare, “MiraQle aims to establish a decentralized entertainment ecosystem that reshapes the landscape for fans to produce what they consume as end-users actively.MiraQle Token (MQL) combines blockchain technology with the global music industry. Fans become the next producers of their favorite artists, participate in producing their dream albums, and claim ownership through various celebrity NFT media artworks as they declare to be the genuine end-users of the global entertainment industry.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiraQle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiraQle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiraQle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

