Mithril Share (MIS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $438,557.00

Mithril Share (MIS) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mithril Share has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril Share has a market capitalization of $438,557.00 and $18,308.00 worth of Mithril Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril Share coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril Share alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mithril Share Coin Profile

Mithril Share was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Mithril Share’s total supply is 1,000,001 coins. Mithril Share’s official Twitter account is @mithcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithril Share is mith.cash.

Buying and Selling Mithril Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Mithril is a fictitious silver-white metal. It is described in the British fantasy novel “The Lord of the Rings” as stronger than steel but lighter as a feather. Mithril cash is derived from Mithril, a new algorithmic stable coin forged.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.