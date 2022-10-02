Mogul Productions (STARS) Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Mogul Productions has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mogul Productions has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Mogul Productions coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010785 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mogul Productions

Mogul Productions’ genesis date was September 27th, 2021. Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mogul Productions

According to CryptoCompare, “$STARS token staking generates Hydrazine ($N2H4), a utility token that earns users opportunity for early contribution access to vetted IDOs launching through our platform. Telegram | Medium “

