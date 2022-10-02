MonaCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $50,124.00 (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $37.51 million and $50,124.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00272823 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001214 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016776 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 86,588,000 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org/en. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers.Reddit”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

