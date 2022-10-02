MONK (MONK) Price Hits $0.0191 on Major Exchanges

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $5,528.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MONK has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000358 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins and its circulating supply is 158,307,685 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MONK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

