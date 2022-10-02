Monolith (TKN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,944.00

Monolith (TKN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $4,944.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,044.77 or 1.00102723 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00064155 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00063563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00081822 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith.

Buying and Selling Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

