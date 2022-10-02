Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

