Moola (AXPR) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moola (AXPR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Moola coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moola has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Moola has a market cap of $611,573.62 and $6,588.00 worth of Moola was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moola Coin Profile

Moola (AXPR) is a coin. Moola’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. Moola’s official Twitter account is @mlatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moola is https://reddit.com/r/aXpire.

Moola Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

