Moola (AXPR) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Moola (AXPR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Moola coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moola has a total market cap of $637,595.72 and approximately $6,588.00 worth of Moola was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moola has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moola Profile

AXPR is a coin. Moola’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The Reddit community for Moola is https://reddit.com/r/aXpire. Moola’s official Twitter account is @mlatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moola Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

