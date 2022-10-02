Morpheus.Network (MNW) Price Tops $0.59

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00003082 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $27.78 million and approximately $93,135.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,102.06 or 0.99997971 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064634 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010470 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00063746 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00081594 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MNW (formerly MRPH) is the fuel of Morpheus.Network’s automation platform. It allows Ethereum-based Smart Contracts to be used as predetermined, automated work contracts, shipping & customs documents, and automated international payments. Tokens can be used as a value-based utility (as cash), or to pay for transaction fees. In essence, MNW tokens power the necessary components to optimize global trade. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.