Moss Coin (MOC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $29.94 Million

Moss Coin (MOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Moss Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0792 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Moss Coin has traded down 3% against the dollar. Moss Coin has a market cap of $29.94 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moss Coin Coin Profile

Moss Coin (CRYPTO:MOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 378,302,188 coins. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland. Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land. The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog.

Moss Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mossland is a blockchain-based metaverse project that connects the real and virtual worlds.Continuously releasing entertainment services based on Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Non-fungible tokens to create practical use cases. Mossland Metaverse features digital NFT assets and entertainment services that reflect reality, and pursues an economic circulation structure integrated with Moss Coin (MOC). Telegram | Facebook | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

