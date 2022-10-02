Mozik Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $26.83 Million (MOZ)

Mozik (MOZ) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Mozik coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mozik has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. Mozik has a market cap of $26.83 million and approximately $45,327.00 worth of Mozik was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mozik Coin Profile

Mozik launched on May 5th, 2021. Mozik’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mozik’s official Twitter account is @MozikMoz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mozik is https://reddit.com/r/Mozik. The official website for Mozik is www.mozik.cc.

Buying and Selling Mozik

According to CryptoCompare, “Mozik is a decentralized music NFT platform designed to improve the music economy ecosystem. In the Mozik economic system, the platform token MOS (Mozik Stable Token) is an important carrier and tool in the economic activities of the platform.”

