Munch Token Hits One Day Volume of $15,138.00 (MUNCH)

Munch Token (MUNCH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Munch Token has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. Munch Token has a total market cap of $376,648.00 and approximately $15,138.00 worth of Munch Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Munch Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Munch Token Coin Profile

Munch Token launched on April 14th, 2021. Munch Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. Munch Token’s official Twitter account is @munchtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Munch Token is munchtoken.com.

Buying and Selling Munch Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Munch is a digital currency that replaces the ‘bite’ taken by traditional financial systems and distributes it to community-chosen causes and in rewards to its users. By collecting a 3% transaction fee from all Munch transactions, rewards are distributed evenly between our community and an accredited charitable cause, decided by the community. On each transaction, the percentage distributed to charity is taken from the transaction and stored in the contract’s address, rather than a private wallet. Uniswap’s router’s functions convert the token to ETH and automatically send directly to the charity’s address.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Munch Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Munch Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Munch Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

