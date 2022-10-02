Mycro Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.47 Million (MYO)

Mycro (MYO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Mycro has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Mycro has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $38,093.00 worth of Mycro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mycro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mycro Coin Profile

Mycro launched on June 5th, 2019. Mycro’s total supply is 25,454,545 coins. The official website for Mycro is www.mycrojobs.io. Mycro’s official Twitter account is @Mycrojobs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mycro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mycro is a cryptocurrency-based job finder mobile app. It provides users with a job marketplace where it is possible to find a match for a job within the user local community. Using the Mycro mobile app, the members will be able to register and search for a nearby available job that suits their capabilities. The Mycro token (MYO) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the platform main currency, through which users are able to stake for an available job. In addition, rewards for best ratings will be paid in MYO tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mycro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mycro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mycro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

