Nabox Reaches Market Cap of $374,415.00 (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Nabox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nabox has a total market cap of $374,415.00 and approximately $430,957.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nabox

Nabox was first traded on June 15th, 2021. Nabox’s total supply is 12,568,492,433 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nabox’s official website is nabox.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology.”

