NAOS Finance (NAOS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $110,990.00

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $6.68 million and $110,990.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance was first traded on April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 216,975,414 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAOS Finance is naos.finance.

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

