Nash (NEX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,907.00

Nash (NEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Nash has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Nash coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $4,907.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nash alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010738 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070072 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10712320 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,448,244 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.