National Bankshares Trims BCE (TSE:BCE) Target Price to C$68.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cormark cut their target price on BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.17.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at C$57.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45. BCE has a 1-year low of C$57.51 and a 1-year high of C$74.09.

BCE Announces Dividend

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.20%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

