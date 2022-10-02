National Bankshares Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$75.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCI.B. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications to a buy rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.95.
Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$53.21 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$52.75 and a 1 year high of C$80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.73. The company has a market cap of C$20.95 billion and a PE ratio of 15.98.
Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
