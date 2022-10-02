NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $3.47 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.47 or 0.00018183 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $272.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00086565 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063658 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00030973 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001864 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007629 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000267 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Profile
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 799,177,890 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.
Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.