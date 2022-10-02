Nerve Finance Hits One Day Volume of $634,417.00 (NRV)

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $788,205.00 and approximately $634,417.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nerve Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069501 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10624956 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

Nerve Finance launched on March 3rd, 2021. Nerve Finance’s total supply is 128,466,553 coins. The official website for Nerve Finance is nerve.fi. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve is an automated market-maker (AMM) on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) designed for low-slippage trading of stablecoins and other pegged assets. Nerve launched its signature 3Pool with a basket of dollar-pegged stablecoins consisting of BUSD, USDT and USDC. The protocol has since established an fUSDT metapool and pegged BTC and ETH pools in service of its cross-chain Nerve Bridge, as well as an rUSD metapool in collaboration with Ramp DeFi and a UST metapool in collaboration with Terra. More pools are constantly in development, and projects are welcome to apply to develop a metapool with Nerve through the BUIDL program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerve Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerve Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.