Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $144.58 million and $2.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,193.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00274626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00141701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.83 or 0.00728511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00604735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.01 or 0.00604427 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 38,964,231,299 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is www.nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.