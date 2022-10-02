Nestree Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Nestree has a market capitalization of $19.83 million and $239,189.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nestree has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007654 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00781272 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000385 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nestree Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

