New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

