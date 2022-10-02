New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $14.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

