NextDAO Reaches 1-Day Volume of $289,584.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $595,991.00 and $289,584.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,443,586,083 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NextDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform.nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications.nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

