NFTLootBox (LOOT) Market Capitalization Reaches $16,897.00

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $16,897.00 and approximately $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox and its Facebook page is accessible here. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NFTLootBox’s official website is www.nftlootbox.com.

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

