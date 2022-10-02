Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nickel Industries (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Nickel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from 1.40 to 1.10 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Nickel Industries Stock Performance

NICMF stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Nickel Industries has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.29.

About Nickel Industries

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

