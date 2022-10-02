NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.19

NULS (NULS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $23.10 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 120,543,885 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars.

