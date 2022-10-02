NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Trimmed by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 118,122 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

