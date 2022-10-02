OctoFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $16,523.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00007922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010778 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10676620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another.An All-in-One DeFi platform that helps users find top opportunities while rewarding them for being a holder. Revenue earned on platform is 100% returned to eligible holders monthly.Telegram”

