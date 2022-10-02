Oikos Trading 17.1% Lower This Week (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Oikos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $60,649.98 and approximately $723.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oikos has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010785 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 197,227,337 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oikos

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

