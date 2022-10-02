OMG Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.76 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 0% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $228.60 million and approximately $32.76 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00086457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00062849 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00018086 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007590 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000166 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omisego.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.