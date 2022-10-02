One Cash Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (ONC)

One Cash (ONC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One One Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, One Cash has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cash has a market cap of $179,643.00 and $46,709.00 worth of One Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

One Cash Profile

One Cash launched on December 23rd, 2020. One Cash’s total supply is 1,531,947 coins. One Cash’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling One Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “One Cash is an experimental project for the Basis protocol – a fork of BasisCash.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade One Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy One Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

