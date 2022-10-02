Opacity (OPCT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.52 Million

Opacity (OPCT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Opacity has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $23,796.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Opacity

Opacity was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opacity is www.opacity.io. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage.

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all.Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

