OpenOcean (OOE) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week

OpenOcean (OOE) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $21.51 million and approximately $589,009.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004692 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00046024 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $309.24 or 0.01610363 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00031607 BTC.

OpenOcean (OOE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenOcean is openocean.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenOcean is a full aggregation protocol for crypto trading that source liquidity from DeFi and CeFi, and enable cross-chain swaps. Its intelligent routing algorithm is designed to find the best prices from DEXes and CEXes, and split the routes to provide traders with the best prices with low slippage and fast settlement. The function is free to use, OpenOcean users only need to pay the normal blockchain gas fees and exchange fees for the trades.OOE is the governance and utility token of OpenOcean that enables utility for users of the protocol and lets the community participate in governance. Governance token holders are able to shape the future of the protocol by suggesting proposals and voting on protocol parameters, dex aggregations, and future chains for starters.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

