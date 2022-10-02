OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OPGN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

OpGen Price Performance

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 75.61% and a negative net margin of 624.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen

(Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Further Reading

