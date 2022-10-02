Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 112.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 85.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.55. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.