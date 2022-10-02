Origin Sport (ORS) Price Tops $0.0097

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $800,458.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 120.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Sport Coin Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

