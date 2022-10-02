PacWest Bancorp Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 30.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1,045.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 219,879 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

