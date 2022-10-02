Pando (PANDO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.00 Million

Pando (PANDO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Pando has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and $157,937.00 worth of Pando was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pando has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One Pando coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pando alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pando

Pando was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Pando’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Pando’s official Twitter account is @BrowserPando and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pando’s official website is pandosoftware.co/en/index.html#1st.

Pando Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pando is a web 3.0 browser that has free VPN, mining rewards capabilities. Pando is designed to reward its users with financial rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pando directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pando should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pando using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pando and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.