Parallel 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $175,618.00 (PAR)

Parallel (PAR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Parallel has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Parallel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005106 BTC on major exchanges. Parallel has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $175,618.00 worth of Parallel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parallel alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010820 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parallel Profile

Parallel’s total supply is 7,183,343 coins. Parallel’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parallel is mimo.capital.

Parallel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Parallel Protocol is a decentralized stablecoin issuance protocol on the Ethereum blockchain. Parallel stablecoins are decentralized, non-custodial, collateral-backed, and fully redeemable synthetic assets pegged to a fiat currency. Parallel stablecoins are kept stable by collateral locked in smart contract Vaults. At launch, the Parallel Protocol offers a single stablecoin called PAR which is pegged to the Euro. Over time, the Parallel Protocol will progressively decentralize itself, handing over control to a diverse community of people holding the MIMO governance token.The official Parallel ticker is “PAR” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “PARAL” is for CryptoCompare.com only.Telegram | Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parallel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parallel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parallel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parallel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parallel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.