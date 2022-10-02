Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Price Tops $8.18 on Major Exchanges (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $8.18 or 0.00042774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $162.70 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token launched on January 28th, 2020. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 19,890,000 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

