Particl (PART) Price Reaches $0.41

Particl (PART) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Particl has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $2,135.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Particl has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00086564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00063246 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00030968 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00018152 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007623 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 12,513,160 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Particl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

