Pascal (PASC) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Pascal (PASC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Pascal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Pascal has a market cap of $197,881.41 and approximately $68.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pascal has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Pascal Coin Profile

Pascal is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 38,108,975 coins. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pascal is www.pascalcoin.org. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pascal

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

