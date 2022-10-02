Pawtocol (UPI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $154,968.00

Pawtocol (UPI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Pawtocol has a market cap of $11.13 million and approximately $154,968.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Pawtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pawtocol Profile

Pawtocol’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com.

Pawtocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pawtocol LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Pawtocol”, “we”, “our”, “us”) aims to take the pet care industry into the blockchain age by developing a platform with a pet-focused economy and ecosystem.Pawtocol is building a multi-functional platform that can seamlessly integrate into the average pet parent’s daily life, to make crucial pet care decisions easier, reduce the lifetime cost of pet ownership, and ultimately improve the lives of pets everywhere.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pawtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pawtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

